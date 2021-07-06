Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.75. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $251.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.