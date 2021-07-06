Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $969,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

