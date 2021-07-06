W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,841. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.