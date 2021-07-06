Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,723 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.