CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.67.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.62. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.19. The company has a market cap of C$27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

