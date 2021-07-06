Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,907. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.