398,276 Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 398,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.42% of CONX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 166,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,747. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

