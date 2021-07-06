Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 397,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

