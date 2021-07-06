GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $441,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,883,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

