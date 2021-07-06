Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

