Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 367.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

