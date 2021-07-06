G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 216,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,429. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

