Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.