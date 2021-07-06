Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,113 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

