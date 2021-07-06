Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.