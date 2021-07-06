Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 316,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.