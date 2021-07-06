46,000 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.