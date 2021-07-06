318,055 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 318,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

