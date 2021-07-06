Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 525,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 104,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

OCUL stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

