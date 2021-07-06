Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rogers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Rogers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $198.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

