Castleark Management LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.