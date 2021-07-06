Flowchain (FLC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65,235.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $8,740.12 and $65,235.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.01001007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.26 or 0.08956808 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.