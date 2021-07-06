Head-To-Head Contrast: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $15.82, suggesting a potential downside of 15.99%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.45 -$229.71 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.68 -$192.30 million $0.28 67.25

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -241.40% -1.24% -0.44% Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Battalion Oil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

