Professional Planning Acquires Shares of 6,244 Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 235,876.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 129,732 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $960,000.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

FIVG stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.