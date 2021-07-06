Professional Planning Acquires Shares of 6,244 Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 235,876.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 129,732 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $960,000.

FIVG stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.