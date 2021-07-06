Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $253,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.33 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

