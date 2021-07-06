Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 1,807 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

