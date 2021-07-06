Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Bankinter stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

