Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

