COVA (COVA) Hits Market Cap of $779,979.71

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, COVA has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $779,979.71 and $63,008.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00993360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.33 or 0.08907131 BTC.

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

