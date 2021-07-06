Newscrypto Reaches Market Cap of $107.93 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $107.93 million and $15.56 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00135360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00167034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,155.33 or 1.00063347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00947802 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,692,251 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,604 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.