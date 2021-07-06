DXdao Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. DXdao has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $376,522.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $274.30 or 0.00803612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00233220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.