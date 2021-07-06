Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.