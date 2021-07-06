Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,193 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,417,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.