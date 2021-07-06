Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

Teleflex stock opened at $410.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

