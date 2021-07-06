Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 326 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after buying an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after buying an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

