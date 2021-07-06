Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.17 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

