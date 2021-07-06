Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 93,411 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,411 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America by 50.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,711,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 573,500 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 158.4% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 690,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 423,544 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,984,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

