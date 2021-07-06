Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,070 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 116,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $1,304,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

