Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 3,330 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.