Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $218,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

