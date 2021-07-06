SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $347.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $255.35 and a 52-week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.