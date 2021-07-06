Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.