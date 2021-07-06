Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

