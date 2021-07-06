Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.