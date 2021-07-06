Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 508.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,598 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.