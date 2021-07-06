Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.81 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.44. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

