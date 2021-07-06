Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 140,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

