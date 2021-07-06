Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

