Capital International Investors Has $342.72 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Relx were worth $342,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

