FIL Ltd Has $25.86 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544,386 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.